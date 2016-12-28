Ariana Grande has spoken out against being objectified by fans: ‘I am not a piece of meat’

The singer recounted a specific experience she had recently when out with her boyfriend, Mac Miller

Ariana Grande has spoken out about being objectified by fans following an incident that made her feel “sick”.

The singer posted about the encounter on Twitter, explaining what happened when she was out getting food with her boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller.

“A young boy followed us to the car to tell Mac that he’s a big fan,” she wrote, describing the boy as “loud and excited” and said at one point he was “literally almost in the car with us”.

She continued: “I thought all of this was cute and exciting until he said ‘Ariana is sexy as hell man I see you, I see you hitting that!!!'”

“*pause* Hitting that? The fuck??” she wrote, as Uproxx reports, before continuing to explain how the incident made her feel, saying she was left feeling “sick and objectified”. “I was also sitting right there when he said it,” she added. “I’ve felt really quiet and hurt since that moment. Things like [this] happen all the time and are the kinds of moments that contribute to women’s sense of fear and inadequacy.

“I am not a piece of meat that a man gets to utilize for his pleasure. I’m an adult human being in a relationship with a man who treats me with love and respect.”

Grande expressed pain at how often she hears young people “using these phrases and objectifying women with such ease” and said people need to talk about “these moments openly because they are harmful and they live on inside of us as shame”. She also added that not speaking out about such incidents will just allow them to continue.

She ended her message by writing: “We are not objects or prizes. We are QUEENS.”

Some fans online criticised the singer for her post, suggesting the way she presents herself in music videos or the subjects she sings about mean she is offering herself up to be objectified. She replied on Twitter, saying: “expressing sexuality in art is not an invitation for disrespect !!! just like wearing a short skirt is not asking for assault.”

She added: “Women’s choice. ♡ our bodies, our clothing, our music, our personalities….. sexy, flirty, fun. it is not. an open. invitation.

“You are literally saying that if we look a certain way, we are yours to take. But we are not !!! It’s our right to express ourselves.”