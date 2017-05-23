'Broken. From the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. I don't have words'

Ariana Grande has spoken out after a suspected terror attack at her show in Manchester saw 19 people killed and 50 wounded last night (Monday May 21).

Grande was performing at the Manchester Arena, before gig-goers took to Twitter share news and images of fans leaving the show in panic after hearing loud “bangs”. Prime Minister Theresa May has since confirmed that this is currently being treated as a terrorist attack and if confirmed, it would be the deadliest attack as such on UK soil since 52 people were killed in the 7/7 suicide bombings in July 2005. May will hold a response meeting today

Taking to social media, Grande simply said: “Broken. From the bottom of my heart, I am so, so sorry. I don’t have the words.”

Speaking to Reuters after the attack, concert-goer Catherine Macfarlane said: “We were making our way out and when we were right by the door there was a massive explosion and everybody was screaming.

“It was a huge explosion – you could feel it in your chest. It was chaotic. Everybody was running and screaming and just trying to get out.”

Chief Constable Ian Hopkins from Greater Manchester Police added: “We are currently treating this as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise. We are working closely with the national counter terrorism policing network and UK intelligence partners.

“This is clearly a concerning time for people but we are doing all we can, working with local and national agencies to support those affected and gather information about what has happened tonight. As you will understand, we are still receiving information and updates so will provide more details when we have a clearer picture.

“I want to thank people for their support and would ask them to remain vigilant, and if they have any concerns, report them in confidence to us through the Anti-Terrorist Hotline 0800 789321. It is important people avoid the area so we can affectively deal with the incident.”

An emergency hotline has been set up for anyone concerned about loved ones in the area or at the show. Please call 0161 856 9400.