Ariana Grande’s support acts speak out following Manchester concert terror attack

Victoria Monét and Bia release statements

Ariana Grande‘s support acts have issued statements following last night’s Manchester terror attack.

Last night’s terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester left 22 people dead and 59 wounded following an explosion in the foyer of the Manchester Arena venue. Fans were leaving the show when a bomb exploded in the foyer. A lone attacker died in the explosion from what is said to be a home-made bomb. ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Victoria Monét and Bia were the two opening acts at the gig and have both now released statements following the incident.

On Twitter, Bia wrote last night: “My heart is broken… Praying for everyone tonight please gets home safe”. In a statement today, she adds: “My heart is heavy today as I extend my prayers to the children and families affected by last night’s horrible tragedy in Manchester. We are sending our love to all of Manchester during this incredibly difficult time. We ask each one of you to join us in keeping all who are suffering in your thoughts and prayers.”

Monét has tweeted a statement, which reads: “I wish I could say that I am ok, but I am not. Safe? Yes, but heartbroken that loved ones who came to have the night of their lives ended up losing them. They weren’t safe. I will never understand this hate! This was supposed to be their safe place! I’m so hurt and frustrated I don’t know how to handle this and I can’t smile and I feel useless, I’m sorry. Lord help me find strength. I’m going to stay off social media. I just hope you know that I love you all. Please send your prayers up high for Manchester.”

Ariana Grande was unharmed in the attack and has since released a statement, describing herself as ‘broken’. She added: “From the bottom of my heart, I am so, so sorry. I don’t have the words.” Her mother reportedly helped several fans to safety during the aftermath of the attack.

The first victims of the attack have been named, with the youngest just 8-years-old. Manchester Arena has also issued a statement following the incident.

Several gigs have been cancelled following the attack. See a list of all the concerts affected here.

The entertainment world has spoken out in tribute following the attack – with the likes of Johnny Marr, Taylor Swift, Liam Gallagher, Katy Perry, Harry Styles and many more honouring those who died and the people of Manchester.

Anyone with any information concerning the attack is asked to call the Anti-Terrorist Hotline in confidence on 0800 789321.