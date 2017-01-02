Ariana Grande is a character in ‘Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius’

The singer will be able to cast spells and sing in the role playing game

Ariana Grande has announced she features in the new Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius game.

The singer is be a playable character in the game, outfitted in her black latex bunny costume. Some of the moves she will be able to do include casting spells and singing into a microphone.

As Complex reports, Grande made the announcement on Instagram yesterday (January 1). She wrote: “pretty lil thing holds her own in a room of men in suits ♡ 👋🏼 I’m SO so excited to finally share that I’ll be featured in FINAL FANTASY BRAVE EXVIUS *crying* 🌌♡

“check out my character in the game, it’s the cutest thing i’ve ever seen in my entire life and i’m so excited and in love with it i cannot contain myself.”

a little peek at DW featured in #FFBEWW 🙈🙈🙈🙈🌌 ♡🐇🐇🐇🐇 A video posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jan 1, 2017 at 3:11pm PST

The free mobile RPG game also contains characters from previous Final Fantasy instalments, such as Cloud, Squall and Noctis from Final Fantasy XV.

Watch the trailer below and download the game here.

Grande recently spoke out about being objectified by fans following an incident that made her feel “sick”.

The singer posted about the encounter on Twitter, explaining what happened when she was out getting food with her boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller.

“A young boy followed us to the car to tell Mac that he’s a big fan,” she wrote, describing the boy as “loud and excited” and said at one point he was “literally almost in the car with us”.

She continued: “I thought all of this was cute and exciting until he said ‘Ariana is sexy as hell man I see you, I see you hitting that!!!'”

“*pause* Hitting that? The fuck??” she wrote, as Uproxx reports, before continuing to explain how the incident made her feel, saying she was left feeling “sick and objectified”. “I was also sitting right there when he said it,” she added. “I’ve felt really quiet and hurt since that moment. Things like [this] happen all the time and are the kinds of moments that contribute to women’s sense of fear and inadequacy.

“I am not a piece of meat that a man gets to utilize for his pleasure. I’m an adult human being in a relationship with a man who treats me with love and respect.”