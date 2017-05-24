Ariana Grande’s drummer looks back on Monday’s terror attack

'It's so heartbreaking because so many little ones attend our shows'

Ariana Grande‘s drummer has spoken out to reflect on the horror of Monday night’s terror attack in Manchester to pay his respects – calling it a ‘painful memory’ but asking for ‘positive vibes’ in moving forwards.

The atrocity of Monday night saw 22 people killed and 59 injured when a lone bomber struck the foyer of Manchester Arena, just as thousands were leaving Ariana Grande’s show. Many of the victims were children and teenagers – with the youngest of the dead revealed to be just eight-years-old.

Last night saw a touching vigil in Manchester – in memory of those who lost their lives and in defiant solidarity against terror. Meanwhile, Grande’s drummer Aaron Spears took online to look back on the events, pay his respects, and calling for people to ‘pray for Manchester’.

“We finished the show and were walking back to our dressing rooms and boom,” he wrote on Instagram. “We could hear people panicking. We had no idea what was happening. There was all kinds of speculation as to what was going on. Like five minutes after getting to the room, security came in and informed us that we had to evacuate the building immediately.”

He continued: “It was then that we realized that this was serious. Initially we thought that the sound was all kinds of things but it didn’t hit that this was a bomb until we were evacuated and they told us exactly what was going on.

“It’s so heartbreaking because so many little ones attend our shows. I just keep thinking about them. I’m extremely thankful that no one on the touring crew was physically hurt but this painful memory and the weight associated with the lives lost will live with us all forever. I’m still just in disbelief. It’s so surreal.”

Spears added the hashtags: #prayformanchester #positvevibesonly #wearestrongertogether #thankyouallforthelove