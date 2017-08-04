Ariana Grande’s Instagram hacked and filled with obscene messages

Last night saw Ariana Grande‘s Instagram account hacked and filled with obscene messages and images.

The star’s account has since been restored with the offending images and messages removed, but not before the likes of Nicki Minaj noticed that something was clearly awry.

On one post that featured the message ‘GANG BITCH FUK WIT US GET SHMOKEEDDD’, Minaj replied with a bemused emoji – before the perpetrators replied with ‘fuk u talking bout u next’.

Other captions uploaded included “f****t ass n***a’ with a link to follow other accounts, and ‘follow me gang gang’. See screen grabs of some of the posts below.

Grande was recently made an honorary citizen of Manchester following her efforts in the wake of the terror attack at her concert at Manchester Arena.