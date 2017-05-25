Ariana Grande’s manager Scooter Braun urges people to ‘fight on’ following Manchester attack

"With extraordinary evil we must fight with extraordinary greatness."

Ariana Grande‘s manager Scooter Braun has urged people to “fight on” following the terror attack in Manchester.

Monday night (May 22) saw an explosion at Grande’s Manchester Arena concert leave 22 people dead and 59 wounded. Fans were leaving the show when a bomb was detonated by a suicide bomber in a public foyer. The lone attacker died in the explosion from what is said to be a home-made bomb. The bomber has since been named and ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Grande was unharmed in the attack and has since released a statement, describing herself as “broken”. She added: “From the bottom of my heart, I am so, so sorry. I don’t have the words.” Her support acts have also issued statements. Meanwhile, her mother reportedly helped several fans to safety during the aftermath of the attack.

Writing on Twitter, Braun – who also manages Justin Bieber – pledged to honour the attack’s victims by “laughing, loving and living – living full for every wonderful innocent child whose life was taken too soon”. Check out his tweets below.

Braun and Grande’s management team confirmed yesterday (May 24) that her tour has been cancelled up to June 5. It is not clear whether she will resume her European tour after that.

Us Weekly reports that the singer has returned to her home in Florida.

Manchester-born Noel Gallagher has shared his thoughts on the attack, saying: “I don’t know what Ariana Grande is going to do.”

Several other gigs have been cancelled following the attack. See a list of all the concerts affected here.

Anyone with any information concerning the attack is asked to call the Anti-Terrorist Hotline in confidence on 0800 789321.