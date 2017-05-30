Ariana Grande’s mum Joan reaches out to Manchester after terrorist attack

"I stand with you all in the face of evil," says Joan Grande.

Ariana Grande‘s mum has shared a statement on the one-week anniversary of the Manchester terrorist attack.

Joan Grande, a CEO from Boca Raton in Florida, told her followers she has spent the past week “in reflective thought, prayer & deep sorrow” after the terrorist attack at her daughter’s concert claimed the lives of 22 people, and left 59 others injured.

“I join my daughter in extending my help & services to all those affected by the diabolical act of terror which occurred in Manchester!” she wrote. “My heart goes out to all the victims: those who lost their lives, those injured, those recovering & all survivors of that night, along with the families & friends whose grief knows no bounds. I stand with you all in the face of evil & we stand together to never let it rule our lives!”

She continued: “Thank you to all those who helped in any way that night in Manchester. I continually thank those who are & were in service protecting our freedoms every day all over the world! #MemorialDay.”

Meanwhile, Katy Perry paid an emotional tribute to the victims of the Manchester terrorist attack during her headline slot at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend. A minute’s silence was also held at the Big Weekend event to remember the victims.

In recent days Enter Shikari have also spoken about the horrific attack. Frontman Rou Reynolds told NME: “The one thing we said on stage was that ‘whoever they are, if they’re going to pick a fight with live music they’re going to lose’. Live music is the one thing that brings people together worldwide indiscriminately – so that’s a losing battle.”