The emotional dance ballad appears on Grande's second album 'My Everything'.

Ariana Grande‘s 2015 single ‘One Last Time’ has climbed to Number One on UK iTunes following a fan campaign.

The singer’s fans have been downloading the song, which featured in her gig setlist at Manchester Arena on Monday night (May 22), in tribute to the victims of the atrocity.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Monday night (May 22) saw an explosion at Grande’s Manchester Arena concert leave 22 people dead and 59 wounded. Fans were leaving the show when a bomb was detonated by a suicide bomber in a public foyer. The lone attacker died in the explosion from what is said to be a home-made bomb. The bomber has since been named and ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Grande was unharmed in the attack and has since released a statement, describing herself as ‘broken’. She added: “From the bottom of my heart, I am so, so sorry. I don’t have the words.” Her support acts have also issued statements. Meanwhile, her mother reportedly helped several fans to safety during the aftermath of the attack.

Grande’s management confirmed yesterday (May 24) that her tour has been cancelled up to June 5. It is not clear whether she will resume her European tour after that.

Us Weekly reports that the singer has returned to her home in Florida.

Manchester-born Noel Gallagher has shared his thoughts on the attack, saying: “I don’t know what Ariana Grande is going to do.”

Several other gigs have been cancelled following the attack. See a list of all the concerts affected here.

Anyone with any information concerning the attack is asked to call the Anti-Terrorist Hotline in confidence on 0800 789321.