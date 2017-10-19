"My behaviour onstage was gross and I can’t defend it"

Ariel Pink has responded to fans complaints that his behaviour onstage at a recent San Francisco was offensive and “creepy”.

The artists was performing the first of a four night residency at The Chapel in San Francisco when an anonymous attendee took to Reddit to complain about Pink’s actions. The account claims that Pink was physically ‘pinning down’ his girlfriend and bandmate Charlotte Ercoli.

Both the musicians have now responded to these reports. Pink took to Twitter last night (October 18) by first describing the residency as “a blast”, noting that he got “very drunk and overdid everything”. Pink then claims to have toned down the ‘theatrics’ for the following nights”.

“Sometimes I alienate when I should to inspire”, Ariel Pink continued. “I’m tone deaf and not sensitive enough to the real plight of women these days. My behaviour onstage was gross and I can’t defend it”.

Charlotte Ercoli, however, took to Twitter to defend Pink’s behaviour during the show. Ercloli notes: “Wow. Turns out a girl can’t have fun with her boyfriend on stage without being victimised by feminists”. See her tweets below.

Charlotte Ercoli has now given a full statement to Pitchfork. It reads: “Ariel and I have been together for years. We are just two Jewish guys up there roasting each other. In this political climate people are very sensitive. And for good reasons that we stand by.”

“I am sorry if we made anyone uncomfortable but I can surely report it’s all in good fun on our end and we were just feeling “a little keyed up”/rowdy to be kicking off the tour.”

Ercoli concludes by saying: “Thank you all for the concern. I own ariels ass, don’t worry.”