Armed police to patrol V Festival 2017 for extra security checks

'Stay strong together'

Armed police officers are set to be on patrol at V Festival this weekend for increased security, as organisers says there will be extra checks.

Earlier this year, V Festival organisers Festival Republic said that they were looking into ways to increase security in the wake of the Manchester terror attack – looking into extra ways to ‘protect their fans’.

Now, V Festival say that they have been working with local authorities “at the highest level”, and that there will be extra bag checks for fans arriving by car and by foot.

“Your safety is our priority and we’ve put in place all necessary measures to maximise public safety, working closely with local authorities at the highest level,” say V organisers. “We ask that you also play a part in keeping Virgin V Festival safe and secure, so please take note of our messages. Pack accordingly and stay strong together.”

They added: “All festival goers will be subject to extra searches of their vehicles, bags and their person.

“Please be patient if there are longer queues than normal. We request that you co-operate with any security requests and searches. Please pack light and take note of our bag restrictions.”

Speaking in the wake of 22 music fans being killed in the Manchester terror attack, V organisers said: “The festival perimeter, arena, backstage and off-site areas are all robustly controlled and managed by security experts. Festivals are what we do. The hundreds of staff working on these events know them inside out and have been working on them for many years.

“Your safety is our utmost concern. Please review our Personal Safety section on the festival websites and if you have any major concerns please don’t hesitate to get in touch.”

This comes after extra provisions and checks were put in place at Glastonbury 2017.

V Festival 2017 welcomes the likes of Jay Z, Pink, Ellie Goulding, Jason Derulo, The Wombats, James Arthur, Stormzy, Craig David, Dizzee Rascal and many more. Check out the weather forecast here.