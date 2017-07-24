Watch A$AP Rocky star in A$AP Mob’s new video for ‘RAF’

The track, which premiered on Frank Ocean's 'blonded' radio show back in May, also features Quavo, Playboi Carti and Lil Uzi Vert

A$AP Mob have shared the video for their single ‘RAF’, featuring A$AP Rocky and Quavo – watch the new clip below.

The stand-alone single was first premiered on Frank Ocean’s ‘blonded’ radio show back in May. Ocean is among the guest features on the track, which also has contributions from Playboi Carti and Lil Uzi Vert.

The song’s accompanying video was dropped earlier this evening (July 24). An edited version of the track – which omits both Ocean and Lil Uzi’s verses – can be heard, while A$AP Rocky, Quavo and Playboi Carti can be seen modelling clothes in the VHS-style video.

Watch the video for A$AP Mob’s ‘RAF’ below.

Last week, A$AP Rocky received a FaceTime call from Lana Del Rey – who was live on Beats 1 at the time – while he was going to the bathroom.

Both Rocky and Playboi Carti feature on Del Rey‘s new album ‘Lust For Life’, which was released on Friday (July 21). See the tracklist for the album below.

‘Love’

‘Lust For Life’ (ft. The Weeknd)

’13 Beaches’

‘Cherry’

‘White Mustang’

‘Summer Bummer’ (ft. A$AP Rocky & Playboi Carti)

‘Groupie Love’ (ft. A$AP Rocky)

‘In My Feelings’

‘Coachella – Woodstock In My Mind’

‘God Bless America – And All the Beautiful Women In It’

‘When The World Was at War We Kept Dancing’

‘Beautiful People Beautiful Problems’ (ft. Stevie Nicks)

‘Tomorrow Never Came’ (ft. Sean Ono Lennon)

‘Heroin’

‘Change’

‘Get Free’