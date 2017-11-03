Asda bans Harry Styles fans from buying kiwis in attempt to “protect” singer

Ex-One Direction star has been having kiwifruit thrown onstage during his song 'Kiwi'

Asda reportedly banned under-25s from buying kiwifruit at a Manchester store this week in an attempt to “protect” singer Harry Styles from harm.

Earlier this week, at the former One Direction star’s London show, a kiwi was thrown onto the stage during his performance of recent solo track ‘Kiwi’. Styles slipped on the fruit and almost fell over. “You may have seen me fall earlier during this song,” he told the crowd following the slip. “It appeared to be a kiwi. That was the culprit, some green seedy mush. Look, there’s another, This could end up being a problem.”

Cheshire native Styles played Manchester’s O2 Apollo on Wednesday (November 1), with an Asda supermarket spokesperson releasing a statement, saying: “We know our customers love Harry Styles and we feel it’s our duty to protect a fellow Mancunian from any ‘bad kiwis’ amongst us. We’d hate to see a repeat of the mishap this evening, so to avoid any slippery situations, we feel this is a necessary measure.” The supermarket said staff were instructed them to ask for identification from any customers who looked under 25.

Unfortunately, the move failed to prevent another kiwi-related slip as Styles reportedly slipped again on a kiwi while performing ‘Kiwi’ during his Manchester outfit, with the singer this time falling to the ground (see footage beneath).

Styles hasn’t yet responded to the kiwi-throwing trend.

The singer is currently embarking on a European tour in support of his self-titled solo debut. He’s supported on the tour by MUNA. Watch a NME video interview with MUNA above.