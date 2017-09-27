Asking Alexandria and Black Veil Brides announce joint tour

The modern metal double-header hits the UK in January

Black Veil Brides and Asking Alexandria have announced a co-headlining UK tour, set to take place in 2018.

The modern metal double-header is set to take place at the end of January 2018, with dates taking in Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow and London. ‘Special guests’ Crown The Empire are set to open the shows.

Black Veil Brides released new song ‘The Outsider’ back in December 2016, but recently confirmed that their highly-anticipated next album has been pushed back to 2018.

Asking Alexandria, meanwhile, recently released a new video for latest track ‘Into The Fire’, taken from a new album. Check out the video below Asking Alexandria and Black Veil Brides upcoming UK tour dates.

JANUARY

23 – BIRMINGHAM O2 Academy Birmingham

24 – MANCHESTER Academy

25 – GLASGOW O2 Academy Glasgow

27 – LONDON O2 Academy Brixton

Asking Alexandria frontman Danny Worsnop recently hit out at the band’s former singer Denis Stoff, accusing him of lip-syncing during his time in the band.

Stoff briefly replaced Warsnop during a hiatus between 2015-2017 – and even sung on their 2016 album, ‘The Black’. However, now Worsnop has claimed that he was miming some of his parts during their live set.

“He was lip syncing over my stuff for a minute,” Worsnop told Lead Singer Sydrome. “That obviously did not rub me or my lawyers the right way. They jumped on it before I did.”

“They were like, ‘hey just so you know, we sent him a cease and desist ’cause he’s lip syncing over your stuff’. I hadn’t seen them or heard them with him so, at the time, I was just like, ‘yeah make sure he’s not using my stuff. I don’t care.’ I believe he went in [the studio] and tracked some to lip sync after that,” he continued. “But that’s hearsay. I don’t know the extent of the truth of that.”

He continued: “All I know is that I’ve never lip synced a thing in my life!”