Watch At The Drive In’s stop-motion animated video for new track ‘Hostage Stamps’

Band release new album ‘in·ter a·li·a’ in May

At The Drive In have shared a stop-motion animated video for their new track ‘Hostage Stamps’.

The US post-hardcore band are set to return with new album ‘in·ter a·li·a’ (Latin for “among other things”) on May 5 via Rise Records.

Having already shared the songs ‘Incurably Innocent’ and ‘Governed By Contagions’, the band have now unveiled album closer ‘Hostage Stamps’. Watch its video below.

At The Drive In split in 2001 before reforming for live shows in 2012. Their upcoming record follows on from 2000 classic ‘Relationship of Command’ and is their fourth studio LP to date.

The album was produced by the band’s Omar Rodriguez-Lopez alongside Rich Costey (Muse, Biffy Clyro, Frank Turner), and recorded at Hollywood’s Sound Factory, a legendary studio where Ringo Starr, Brian Wilson and the Red Hot Chili Peppers have all recorded.

The band describe the LP as as much of a “piece of art” as ‘Relationship of Command’, with drummer Tony Hajjar saying it feels like “we’ve climbed a fucking mountain”, adding: “We’ve been through a lot all these years. Ups and downs.”

“We had to have our shit together as a family,” frontman Cedric Bixler-Zavala said, explaining the long wait for the record. “Sometimes it’s hard to be criminally misunderstood and thought of as these people out there just to get the money. And even if we were out there just to get the fucking money, we have families, you know? You’re not eternally 20 years old living in council flats, putting up posters of your favourite bands with fuck all to do. Life is fucking life. People need to remember the human condition about being in a band. You just to be patient and let a human being be a human being.”

At The Drive In embark on a North American tour during May and June, before heading to the UK and Europe for festival appearances, including slots at Reading and Leeds.