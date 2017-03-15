Watch At The Drive In perform new music live

Band debuted recent singles 'Incurably Innocent' and 'Governed By Contagions' at Dallas gig

At The Drive In debuted two new songs live at their gig in Dallas last night (March 14)

The US post-hardcore band played their first gig of the year at the Texas city’s Club Dada venue on Tuesday, performing their two recent singles – ‘Incurably Innocent’ and ‘Governed By Contagions’ – for the first time live.

Watch fan-shot footage of the band performing ‘Incurably Innocent’ beneath.

The group, who split in 2001 before reforming for live shows in 2012, will release new album ‘in·ter a·li·a’ (Latin for “among other things”) on May 5 via Rise Records. The record follows on from 2000 classic ‘Relationship of Command’ and is their fourth studio LP to date.

It was produced by the band’s Omar Rodriguez-Lopez alongside Rich Costey (Muse, Biffy Clyro, Frank Turner), and recorded at Hollywood’s Sound Factory, a legendary studio where Ringo Starr, Brian Wilson and the Red Hot Chili Peppers have all recorded.

Single ‘Incurably Innocent’ has been described by singer Cedric Bixler-Zavala as “a song about sexual abuse and being able to finally speak out”.

At The Drive In embark on a North American tour during March, May and June, before heading to the UK and Europe for festival appearances, including slots at Reading and Leeds.

