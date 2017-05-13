Watch At The Drive-In perform new album tracks ‘Call Broken Arrow’ and ‘Hostage Stamps’

The band performed the songs on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'.

At The Drive-In appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night (May 12) in support of their new album ‘in•ter a•li•a’.

At The Drive-In split in 2001 before reforming for live shows in 2012. Their fourth album ‘in•ter a•li•a’ was released on May 5 and follows on from 2000 classic ‘Relationship of Command’.

The band treated the Jimmy Kimmel Live audience to two tracks from ‘in•ter a•li•a’ – ‘Call Broken Arrow’ and ‘Hostage Stamps’. You can see both performances below.

‘in•ter a•li•a’ was produced by the band’s Omar Rodriguez-Lopez alongside Rich Costey (Muse, Biffy Clyro, Frank Turner), and recorded at Hollywood’s Sound Factory, a legendary studio where Ringo Starr, Brian Wilson and the Red Hot Chili Peppers have all recorded.

The band describe the LP as as much of a “piece of art” as ‘Relationship of Command’, with drummer Tony Hajjar saying it feels like “we’ve climbed a fucking mountain”, adding: “We’ve been through a lot all these years. Ups and downs.”

“We had to have our shit together as a family,” frontman Cedric Bixler-Zavala said, explaining the long wait for the record. “Sometimes it’s hard to be criminally misunderstood and thought of as these people out there just to get the money. And even if we were out there just to get the fucking money, we have families, you know? You’re not eternally 20 years old living in council flats, putting up posters of your favourite bands with fuck all to do. Life is fucking life. People need to remember the human condition about being in a band. You just to be patient and let a human being be a human being.”

Last month (April 3), the band shared a stop-motion animated video for their track ‘Hostage Stamps’.

At The Drive-In embark on a North American tour during May and June, before heading to the UK and Europe for festival appearances, including slots at Reading and Leeds.