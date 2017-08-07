Atlanta rapper Yung Mazi shot and killed

The musician was killed in his hometown last night (August 6)

Atlanta rapper Yung Mazi was shot and killed last night in the area’s Kirkwood community.

As XXL report, the star was previously shot on December 27th of last year, making this his second time being attacked in eight months. Mazi was reportedly shot a number of times throughout his career, with the up-and-coming star even claiming to be “bulletproof” back in December after his 11th attack.

After an attack in 2015, Yung Mazi made a video calling for his attackers to aim for something other than his legs. “Public service announcement from my legs. My legs done had enough,” he says in the video, which you can see below. “So tell your shooter start aiming for some shit that’s gonna kill somebody. These n****s aiming for legs, My legs are tired of this shit.”

According to local authorities, the fatal shooting took place at the intersection of Oakview Road and Hosea L. Williams Drive at around 8:55 p.m. Mazi was found with multiple gunshot wounds outside a pizza restaurant named Urban Pie. The suspect is described as a black male with dreadlocks and wearing a white t-shirt.

Watch Yung Mazi’s latest music video – for a song titled ‘Take My Life’ – below. The clip addresses his previous attacks.

Yung Mazi recently joined Kevin Gates’ BWA clique. He was just 28.