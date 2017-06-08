Audioslave deliver beautiful and powerful tribute to Chris Cornell during gig

The band played 'Like A Stone' with a spotlight on an empty microphone

The surviving members of Audioslave delivered a powerful and emotional tribute to the late Chris Cornell this week, performing the track ‘Like A Stone’ with a spotlight shining down on an empty microphone.

Having already shared footage of them rehearsing an instrumental rendition of the track in his memory, and inviting System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian to perform the song, last night saw the trio emerge during a Prophets Of Rage gig in Berlin to run through the 2002 single – shining a spotlight on where he would have stood and sung.