Audioslave deliver beautiful and powerful tribute to Chris Cornell during gig
The band played 'Like A Stone' with a spotlight on an empty microphone
The surviving members of Audioslave delivered a powerful and emotional tribute to the late Chris Cornell this week, performing the track ‘Like A Stone’ with a spotlight shining down on an empty microphone.
Having already shared footage of them rehearsing an instrumental rendition of the track in his memory, and inviting System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian to perform the song, last night saw the trio emerge during a Prophets Of Rage gig in Berlin to run through the 2002 single – shining a spotlight on where he would have stood and sung.
The Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman Cornell was found dead in his hotel room earlier this month (May 17). He was 52.
While While Cornell’s death is being treated as a suicide, his family have claimed that prescription drugs may have contributed towards him taking his own life.
Earlier this month, a toxicology report found prescription drugs including Naloxone (Narcan), Butalbital, Lorazepam (Ativan), Pseudoephedrine (decongestant) and barbituates in Cornell’s system at the time of death, but that they are not thought to have influenced his decisions.
Vicky Cornell has since responded to the toxicology report, saying: “Many of us who know Chris well, noticed that he wasn’t himself during his final hours and that something was very off. We have learned from this report that several substances were found in his system. After so many years of sobriety, this moment of terrible judgement seems to have completely impaired and altered his state of mind.”