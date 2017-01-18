Audioslave reunite for anti-Donald Trump Inauguration Ball

The rock supergroup return for first gig in 12 years

Audioslave have reunited to perform their first gig in 12 years – in protest against Donald Trump at the Anti-Inaugural Ball.

The supergroup of three members of Rage Against The Machine and Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell will be taking to the stage at the Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles on 20 January along with Vic Mensa, Jackson Browne, comedian Jack Black and The Los Angeles Freedom Choir.

The evening will be headlined and curated by Prophets Of Rage – the supergroup of RATM, Public Enemy‘s Chuck D along with B-Real and DJ Lord. The gig’s slogan is ‘power to the people’ and was set up in opposition to Donald Trump’s inauguration to taking the seat of power as President Of The United States.

Guitarist Tom Morello has been very vocal in his opposition to Trump – even brandishing the slogan ‘not my president’ on the back of his guitar.

Audioslave disbanded in 2007 after three albums – their acclaimed self-titled debut, ‘Out Of Exile’, and ‘Revelations’. They made headlines by performing a huge gig in Cuba to over 70,000 people in 2005.

Meanwhile, RATM bassist Tim Commerford said that he was ‘hopeful’ of a Rage reunion – telling fans to ‘keep their fingers crossed’.

Tom Morello protests Donald Trump

Trump’s inauguration has been hit with many problems so far. A host of artists have either turned down invitations to perform or pulled out of planned events – including a Bruce Springsteen tribute band. In spite of this, soul legend Sam Moore recently confirmed himself to be performing – saying that he ‘wasn’t going to be intimidated by critics’.

“I was a participant in the civil rights movement and have seen many positive changes and advancement in my 81 years of living in this wonderful country, but I know we must all join hands and work together with our new President,” Moore said in a press release.

“I honestly believe that if we can accomplish this, the best is yet to come. We all as Americans need to unite behind our new President and give him a chance. He needs everyone’s support to make America greater, stronger and an even better country.”