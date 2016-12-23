The Avalanches ‘confirm’ Glastonbury 2017 appearance

Australian band also appear to confirm sets at Coachella, Bonnaroo and New York City's Governors Balls.

The Avalanches seemingly confirmed in a tweet earlier today (December 23) that they will be playing Glastonbury 2017.

The Australian band also told fans on Twitter that they will be playing Coachella 2017. With retweets, they hinted that they’ll be taking to the stage at Tennessee’s Bonnaroo and New York City’s Governors Ball next year too.

However, they later deleted every tweet relating to their summer festival schedule. Check out screen-grabs below courtesy of Consequence of Sound.

The Avalanches returned this summer with a new album called ‘Wildflower’, their first since 2000’s ‘Since I Left You’.

In July, they were forced to postpone their overseas festival shows because band member Tony Di Blasi was advised against travelling abroad due “to a medical condition requiring treatment in Australia”. The nature of the medical condition wasn’t specified.

Next month, they’ll return to touring with a series of lives shows in their native Australia.

Another band member, Robbie Chater, revealed earlier this year that he had also battled ill health while the band were out of action in the noughties.

Chater said: “There were three years in the mid-2000s when I was really unwell. I was diagnosed with a couple of separate autoimmune diseases, so I was out of action.”