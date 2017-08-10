Avicii returns with new ‘AVĪCI’ EP featuring Rita Ora and AlunaGeorge

It's the first material from the Swedish DJ since last year's live retirement

Avicii has released a new EP, his first offering since retiring from live performances last year.

Titled ‘AVĪCI’, the short-player includes five new tracks from the Swedish DJ/producer (real name Tim Bergling) plus a bonus remix.

The EP features collaborations with Rita Ora, AlunaGeorge, Billy Raffoul, Vargas & Lagola and Sandro Cavazza, plus an Avicii remix of Cavazza’s ‘So Much Better’.

Find the EP on iTunes and Spotify here or stream each track on YouTube.

“I’m really excited to be back with music once again, it has been a long time since I released anything and a long time since I was this excited over new music!”, Avicii says.

“My focus on this first EP of the album was to get a mix of new and old songs, some that fans have been asking about/waiting for mixed with brand new songs that they haven’t heard before!”

See the album’s artwork and tracklist below:

1. Avicii ft. Vargas & Lagola ‘Friend of Mine’

2. Avicii ft. Rita Ora ‘Lonely Together’

3. Avicii ft. Billy Raffoul ‘You Be Love’

4. Avicii ft. Sandro Cavazza ‘Without You’

5. Avicii ft. AlunaGeorge ‘What Would I Change ItTo’

Bonus track: Sandro Cavazza ‘So Much Better’ (Avicii Remix)

Announcing his live retirement last year, Avicii said at the time: “My path has been filled with success but it hasn’t come without its bumps. I’ve become an adult while growing as an artist, I’ve come to know myself better and realize that there’s so much I want to do with my life. I have strong interests in different areas but there’s so little time to explore them.

“My choices and career have never been driven by material things, although I’m grateful for all the opportunities and comforts my success has availed me. I know I am blessed to be able to travel all around the world and perform, but I have too little left for the life of a real person behind the artist.”

He added: “I will however never let go of music – I will continue to speak to my fans through it… One part of me can never say never, I could be back… but I won’t be right back.”