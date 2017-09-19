These 10 artists are most likely to give you a computer virus

Craig David is number one

Craig David has topped a new list of artists most likely to give your computer a virus if you search for them online.

The list, which was previously led by Ellie Goulding, is made from an annual survey of celebrities whose names are the most likely to be used by cybercriminals to try to lure web users to malicious websites or click on links to malicious software.

David is followed by the likes of Emeli Sande, Liam Payne and Adele.

“Having the latest hit albums, videos and movies available on our connected devices immediately is a tempting proposition,” said Nick Viney, consumer VP at McAfee. “However, consumers need to be aware of the cybersecurity risks of clicking on links that promise the latest content from celebrities, particularly when they’re offering free content.”

Viney continued: “When searching for their favourite content online, they need to slow down and assess the links and sources that are showing up in search results.

“We urge people to think before they click to protect themselves from malware and cybersecurity threats.”

The top 10 most ‘dangerous’ celebrities to search for are:

Craig David Emeli Sande Liam Payne Adele Ed Sheeran Jessie J Rita Ora Charli XCX Lily Allen Zayn Malik

Meanwhile, Craig David recently unveiled his new single ‘Heartline’, as well as announcing a new album and UK tour.

Craig David tour:

He’s also set to head out on a UK tour later this year, playing the O2 Academy Brixton on November 3, Manchester’s Warehouse Project on November 4, before finishing off with a show at the O2 Academy Birmingham on November 5.