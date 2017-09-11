Watch Avril Lavigne reunite with Chad Kroeger at Nickleback concert

It was Lavigne's first live performance in three years

Avril Lavigne gave her first live performance in three years during a Nickleback show.

The band were performing at the Greek Theatre in LA when Kroeger invited his ex-wife Lavigne up on stage.

“I haven’t been on stage in like three years” she said. Nickelback replied: “Work the stage – work it girl!” before they launched into a performance of ‘Rockstar’.

Watch the performance below.

The band later tweeted about the performance, writing ‘You never know who will join us for ‘Rockstar’ karaoke.’

Lavigne and Kroeger married in July 2013 before announcing their split after two years of marriage in September 2015. Despite their break-up, the pair appear to have remained friends.

Last year, Lavigne defended Nickleback after an E! News story about a new survey claimed the only thing people hate more than Nickelback is Donald Trump.

Taking to Twitter, Lavinge wrote: “Hey @ENews and everyone writing these articles… grow up… this is extremely rude and uncalled for”.

She continued to point out the success of the group, saying that the band are “adored by millions worldwide”.

“Enough is enough! You can’t live a positive life with a negative mind,” the singer added.

In July, Nickelback apologised to Corey Taylor and Stone Sour for remarks made by frontman Chad Kroeger.

Kroeger had hit out at Taylor in an interview earlier this year, where he accused the musician’s Stone Sour of “trying to be Nickelback.” “They’re okay,” he added. “But they’re not as good as Nickelback. They sound like Nickelback Lite.”

Speaking to Philadelphia radio station 93.3 WMMR, Taylor said Kroeger’s bandmates had immediately called him to say sorry when the comments were published. “That just tells you the level of ego you’re dealing with,” Taylor said.

“And I’ve said this since day one – it’s not the [rest of the] band. As soon as that story hit, the band called and apologised. They were like, ‘It’s not us, we promise. It’s this guy. We don’t…’ And I had hung out with the band before and they’re super-cool dudes.”