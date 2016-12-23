Avril Lavigne slams Facebook & Mark Zuckerberg for ‘bullying’ Nickelback

Lavigne defends her husband

Avril Lavigne has hit back at Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg for ‘bullying’ Nickelback in a recent video.

This week, Zuckerberg posted a video to launch and promote new Facebook AI technology Jarvis – in which he made a sly dig at the Canadian rockers.

When Zuckerberg asks Jarvis to “play us some good Nickelback songs”, Jarvis replies: “I’m sorry Mark, I’m afraid I can’t do that – there are no good Nickelback songs.”

“Good. That was actually a test,” says Zuckerberg in response. Watch the full video below.

Now, Lavigne has jumped to the defence of her husband Chad Kroeger’s band. In a Tweet simply captioned ‘Dear Facebook’ she wrote to Zuckerberg: “Many people use your products – some people love them and some don’t. Either way, you’re allowed your musical opinion however, your jab at Nickelback is in poor taste.”

She continued: “When you have a voice like yours, you may want to consider being more responsible with promoting bullying, especially given what’s going on in the world today. #SayNoToBullying #TheJokeIsOld #NickelbackHasSoldOver50MillionAlbums”

Meanwhile, Canadian police were recently forced to apologise after ‘threatening’ to use Nickelback’s music to punish drink drivers – while the band spoke out in response to a dig from Royal Blood who slammed them and compared them to Hillary Clinton.

“Nickelback jokes are like Royal Blood,” they said. “They were a lot cooler a couple years ago.”