Police say he will undergo a psychiatric evaluation

An axe-wielding man has been arrested outside a Boston radio station, after demanding that the station play Insane Clown Posse‘s ‘My Axe’.

As NBC Boston report, the man threatened a female secretary with an axe after requesting she phone up Massachusetts’ Kiss 108 radio station to request “that axe song”.

A three-hour standoff with police ensued outside the Medford, Massachusetts radio studios, during which the assailant reportedly threw the axe out the window of the car, though no-one was injured. The situation was diffused at around 4:30pm when the man – who police have identified as 38-year-old Richard Newton – exited the car with his hands up. Police say he will undergo a psychiatric examination.

Insane Clown Posse’s ‘My Axe’ features the chorus “Everybody everybody everybody run / Murdering murdering murdering fun, everybody dies / swing swing swing / chop chop chop.” Listen to the track below – the band are yet to comment on these reports.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Last year, Insane Clown Posse responded to the ‘killer clown’ craze, which saw people dressing up as clowns and chasing strangers to scare them.

Speaking to Time, the shock-rap duo – who along with the group’s ‘Juggalo’ followers were classified as a criminal gang by the FBI in 2011 – said that the real danger came not from pranksters by the “clowns [that] don’t wear greasepaint” in so-called Big Government and elsewhere across America.

In an article penned for Time, Insane Clown Posse member Violent J writes: “ICP has discovered over the last decade [that] there’s a whole army of scary, terrifying and dangerous clowns out there in this country trying to suppress the rights of thousands of people to exercise the most basic part of the Declaration of Independence, which evokes the freedom to ‘Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.’”

“These clowns threaten the very fabric on which our nation was supposedly founded upon—and for some f—ing crazy-a– reason, they’re getting away with it. From keystone-cop clowns shooting unarmed citizens, to racist clowns burning down Islamic centers or clowns in the NSA spying on us through our cell phones and laptops, America has turned into something far more terrifying than Insane Clown Posse’s Dark Carnival. Even a scrub like me who dropped out of school in ninth grade can see what’s going on. Today’s reality is scarier than anything you’ll ever hear on one of our albums.”

Violent J concludes: “Despite these sensationalized reports about ‘killer clowns’ wreaking mischief across the nation, there are real clowns out there killing ours and your very rights as an American citizen. Now that’s truly scary, and nothing to clown around about.”

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) NME Newsletter Sign up for the newsletter Your email address: Sign Up

Insane Clown Posse play the following UK dates later this year:

Wednesday 15 November – Glasgow, O2 ABC

Thursday 16 November – Bristol, O2 Academy

Friday 17 November – Manchester O2 Ritz

Saturday 18 November – Birmingham, O2 Institute

Sunday 19 November – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town