Watch Axl Rose and Billy Joel cover AC/DC’s ‘Highway to Hell’

The pair also performed a rendition of Billy Joel’s own song 'Big Shot.'

Billy Joel stopped off at the Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles last night (May 13) as part of his string of shows this year.

Axl Rose served as Joel’s special guest and the pair covered AC/DC‘s ‘Highway to Hell’. Rose also joined in for Joel’s own track ‘Big Shot.’

Rose became the frontman for AC/DC in April last year. Brian Johnson was forced to give up his role in the band due to the possibility of losing his hearing. You can watch Joel and Rose perform ‘Highway to Hell’ below.

Meanwhile, Guns N’ Roses and The Who have announced a joint headlining tour.

The two rock icons will share co-headlining duties on September 23rd at Rio De Janeiro’s Rock In Rio festival, before jetting over to Argentina for a show at Estadio Único De La Plata in Buenos Aires.

The news comes after The Who’s Roger Daltrey revealed that the band’s current tour may be their last. Speaking to NME last month, the frontman hinted that their upcoming Las Vegas residency could mark the band’s final bow. “We seriously don’t know if we’ll ever play again after this tour,” he admitted. “People at our age have been popping their clogs [over the last year] so let’s just get real here, where we are in our lives. We’re doing remarkably well for where we are but we just don’t know. If we get through this year, we’re gonna need some time off. We’ll re-think it after that.”

Meanwhile, Guns N’ Roses have announced some huge supports for their upcoming UK and Ireland dates. Royal Blood, Mark Lanegan and Otherkin will support the band at Dublin’s Slane Castle, before they head to London Stadium with The Kills and Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown opening proceedings.