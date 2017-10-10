Axl Rose criticises Mike Pence over NRL ‘PR stunt’

The Vice-President of the USA attended an Indiana Colts game at the weekend, but left after players protested during the national anthem

Axl Rose has hit out at US Vice President Mike Pence following his short trip to a NFL game this weekend.

On Sunday (October 8), Pence attended a game between the Indiana Colts and the San Francisco 49ers. However, he walked out of the stadium after players took a knee to protest racist police brutality.

The VP confirmed the reason for his departure on Twitter, writing: “I left today’s Colts game because @POTUS and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem.”

Now, Guns N’ Roses frontman Rose has weighed in on the matter, taking to Twitter to criticise Pence. “Thanks WH 4 the $200k Colts game PR stunt,” he wrote, as Billboard reports.

The $200k referenced in Rose’s tweet refers to CNN‘s publicised estimate that Pence’s visit to the game cost the taxpayers over $200,000 (£150k).

Last month, John Legend, Ice Cube and more led the music world in supporting NFL players who staged similar protests during matches across America.

Posting on Instagram, Legend shared a photo of himself taking the knee during a show in Hamburg, with his powerful gesture being echoed by images of 1960s civil rights protests in the background.

#TakeaKnee #DarknessAndLightTour #GLORY A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Sep 24, 2017 at 2:26pm PDT

“The players’ protests are important. Because of them, almost every day of the week, we talk about racial disparities. People across this country are suddenly thinking about what it must feel like to be a person of color, watch an officer shoot an unarmed man, and walk away with a pension”, Legend wrote.

Ice Cube, meanwhile, tweeted: “Never let a son of a bitch distract you from doing what’s right #kneedeep”.