London council shut down Axl Rose and Tom Jones party at 6am

A London party attended by Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose and Tom Jones was shut down by local council officials at 6am, according to reports.

The Sun reports that the two stars were among guests at Chiltern Firehouse in Marylebone last Sunday (June 18). The party had been intended to finish at 3am but two council noise officers reportedly arrived at 4.30am following complaints from neighbours, with guests eventually leaving the venue at 6am.

The report suggests guests had been watching the fight between US boxer Andre Ward and Russia’s Sergey Kovalev. “The music was pumping. There was screaming, with boozy celebs cheering the fight from Las Vegas,” a source told the paper. “Axl was rooting for the US fighter and wasn’t happy about noise complaints. It wasn’t very rock ’n roll.”

Other guests reportedly include The Kills guitarist Jamie Hince.

Guns N’ Roses had performed a show at London Stadium on the Saturday night (June 17), their first London show with their classic line-up in 24 years.

Meanwhile, Guns N’ Roses are planning a new album, according to guitarist Richard Fortus, who has described it as “too good not to happen”.

The classic rock group reunited with original members Slash and Duff McKagan for the first time in two decades last year. The band haven’t released an album since 2008’s infamously delayed ‘Chinese Democracy’, while Slash and McKagan haven’t featured on a GnR record since 1993’s ‘The Spaghetti Incident?’.