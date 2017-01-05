Azealia Banks reportedly banned from Facebook for insulting Brazilians

It comes a week after the rapper claimed she sacrifices chickens in her closet

Reports suggest that Azealia Banks has had her Facebook account suspended after insulting Brazilians.

The controversial rapper, who made headlines last week by claiming that she sacrifices chickens in her closet, reportedly labelled a Brazil a country of “third world freaks” during an online argument with fans.

It is not known whether Banks was banned for her comments or simply deleted her account, but NME can confirm that her Facebook page has since disappeared.

Last May, Azealia Banks was suspended from Twitter after a racist rant aimed at Zayn Malik.

Richard Johnson/NME

Banks recently posted a bizarre video of herself cleaning out a wardrobe, which appeared to be covered with the remains of chickens.

“The amount of crap that is about to come off my floor right now guys, oh my God,” she said in the clip. “Three years worth of brujeria (witchcraft). Yes, you know I got to scrape all this shit up. I got my sandblaster and my goggles. It’s about to go down. Real witches do real things.”

The footage was criticised by Sia on Twitter who is a vegan and has been a long-time activist for animal rights.

“Sacrificing animals for your gain is the wackest shit I’ve ever heard. Get ahead by being awesome, kind and working hard,” she wrote.

Banks later hit back at Sia with a series of posts on Instagram that have since been deleted. The rapper wrote: “And your ugly pasty dry white lady winter skin face is the ugliest fave (sic) I’ve ever seen that must be why you hide it all the time. HAVE SOME F*****G RESPECT FOR MY F*****G TRADITIONAL AFRICAN RELIGION YOU POMPOUS WHITE B*TCH.”

She followed the post by offering to produce an ointment for the singer’s “chapped face”, before declaring “this is your first warning”.

Banks also recently revealed she suffered a miscarriage.