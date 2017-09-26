Azealia Banks says Cardi B is a ‘poor man’s Nicki Minaj’

Banks criticises the hype for the 'Bodak Yellow' star

Azealia Banks has hit out at Cardi B, describing her as a “poor man’s Nicki Minaj“.

Bronx rapper Cardi B scored her first-ever US number one with her track ‘Bodak Yellow’ this week, dislodging Taylor Swift from the top spot in the process. She’s only the fifth female rapper ever to have a song top Billboard’s Hot 100.

According to Complex, Banks responded to the news with a series of now-deleted tweets, writing: “I’m sorry. Black industry men are too hype for this Latina girl I’ve never seen them jump like this for Remy [Ma] or Nicki [Minaj].”

She added: “Spinning this ‘for the culture’ story when they are simply letting white men at Atlantic buy them into hating their own women.”

Banks went on to say that Cardi B – who is of Trinidadian and Dominican descent – was “only black when black want to include themselves in a success story”, going on to tweet: “I wanted spicy Latina and she gave me poor mans Nicki”.

Cardi B had recently taken to Twitter to claim that “every single female rapper” had congratulated her on reaching number one.

Watch Cardi B’s video for ‘Bodak Yellow’ below:

Cardi B, who is reported to be currently recording her debut studio album, recently responded to her number one feat, thanking her fans, family, management and more in a post on Instagram.

THANK YOU THANK THANK YOU ,I haven’t even showered son with all the running around😩😩😩😩I loveee you all each and everybody contributed for this .Ya made it happen for me !!!!! The number 1 WAY!! A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Sep 25, 2017 at 11:48am PDT

Azealia Banks, meanwhile, was recently sued over unpaid credit card bills.

According to reports, the rapper/singer was sued on June 13 for failing to pay over $130,000 (£115,000). It was alleged in papers filed by City National Bank in Manhattan Supreme Court that Banks had taken out three lines of credit – totalling at $78,827, $7,981 and $50,228 – since 2012.