Azealia Banks criticises Lana Del Rey for promoting anti-Trump witchcraft on Twitter

The rapper told the singer and her fans to 'leave that motherfucker alone'

Azealia Banks has hit out at Lana Del Rey after the singer encouraged her Twitter followers to cast a spell against Donald Trump.

Earlier this week, the singer tweeted: “At the stroke of midnight… Feb 24, March 26, April 24, May 23…Ingredients can b found online.”

As others have noted, these are all dates of the waning crescent moon, which believers of the occult deem a time to rid your life of stress and negative energy.

It comes following news that some activists are set to use ‘binding’ rituals on these dates to rid the US of President Trump.

Pitchfork reported that a representative for Del Rey has “confirmed that the singer-songwriter’s tweet was in reference to the occult ritual dates.”

Banks appeared to take offence to Del Rey’s message, tweeting on her private account: “Leave that motherfucker alone.”

She continued: “You witches are only going to make Trump stronger. *rolls eye* hashtag. White girl magic.” She later added: “No shade I will go toe to toe with these white witches because Hillary Clinton losing was a major loss for white feminism.”

A fan asked her to clarify that she was referring to Del Rey’s tweet, to which Banks responded: “Yes.”

Fans who the rapper has allowed access to her private account took screengrabs of the posts, which you can see below, via Idolator.

On Friday (February 24), Del Rey revealed that she was working with Miles Kane “on something for fun.”

She told BBC Radio 2 DJ Jo Whiley: “We’ve been writing some stuff, which has been going well.” Asked if it was for The Last Shadow Puppets, she responded: “No it’s for something else we’re doing.”