Azealia Banks hits out at Rihanna over Trump banning order remarks

Rapper described herself as 'fucking proud as fuck' after Trump's US election win

Azealia Banks has hit out at Rihanna after she criticised Donald Trump’s executive order to ban immigrants and refugees from seven countries in what he says is a bid to stop terrorists from entering the US.

The order puts a four-month hold on allowing anyone into the United States who is from Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Iran, Somalia and Libya.

Rihanna raged: “Disgusted! The news is devastating! America is being ruined right before our eyes! What an immoral pig you have to be to implement such BS!!”

Now Banks, who has openly supported Trump, has hit back at Rihanna and others outraged by the executive order via Instagram.

“You don’t get to show up in another man’s country, kill his young, his wives, ruin his home and think a peace talk Is going to be the end of it. ITS NOT. There’s absolutely no way to end this war but to finish it ourselves,” she wrote.

“It’s TERRIBLE, do I agree with it, NO, do I personally like what’s happening, NO! But I can say that as an American who enjoys her safety and overall ability to maintain a certain level of ignorance… I am 100% shook about open borders and would be reallllllllllllly scared for my self and my family if any parts of that war began to become real on this soil.”

She then turned on Rihanna and added: “As far as Rihanna (who isn’t a citizen, and can’t vote) and all the rest of the celebrities who are using their influence to stir the public, you lot really REALLY need to shut up and sit down.”

Rihanna immediately hit back with her own post adding: “The face you make when you a immigrant”, while poking fun at the rapper’s recent witchcraft controversy, adding, “#stayawayfromthechickens, #iheartnuggets and #saveourhens”.

the face you make when you a immigrant 🇧🇧 #stayawayfromthechickens #iheartnuggets #saveourhens. A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jan 29, 2017 at 9:18am PST

Last year, Banks criticised Rihanna’s video for ‘Work’ describing it as reminding her “of baby boy video with Sean Paul except not as fly”.

Meanwhile, Banks recently criticised the recent Women’s March and called feminism “dangerous”.