Azealia Banks launches new podcast

Azealia Banks has launched a new podcast, titled ‘Bruja Del Bloque’.

The rapper’s first episode finds her reflecting on life in her typically off-the-wall manner. It was uploaded to Soundcloud earlier this evening (July 19) – listen to it below.

The podcast comes following Banks ending her feud with Iggy Azalea, with the pair now planning a collaboration together. Banks had previously been critical about Azalea’s apparent silence about black issues, adding that “That Iggy Azalea shit isn’t better than any fucking black girl that’s rapping today.” Iggy fired back, calling her counterpart “miserable” and “poisonous”.

Now, Azalea has taken to Snapchat to reveal that long-time foe Banks will appear on her new LP, ‘Digital Distortion’. “Public service announcement. Azealia is going to be on [Digital Distortion],” the Australian rapper recently wrote. “We are collaborating. Burn your wigs now or preserve them in your freezer for release day.”

Banks has also attracted controversy recently due to her comments on feminism (branding it “dangerous”) and her vocal support of Donald Trump’s ‘Muslim ban’.

She has also been court-ordered to attend anger management therapy after pleading guilty to biting another woman’s breast in an argument.

The rapper was arrested in New York after allegedly punching a female security guard outside a nightclub and “biting her on the boob”.

It was claimed that Banks was “screaming at the top of her lungs, cursing” after being thrown out of an invite-only party. She was accused of spitting in a female bouncer’s face and biting her on the breast, “almost breaking her shirt” and “caus[ing] swelling and redness”. Banks was charged with a misdemeanor of third-degree assault, attempted assault, disorderly conduct and harassment violations.