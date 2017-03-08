Azealia Banks slammed by judge as she makes court appearance

Banks was arrested in 2015 for allegedly punching and biting a female bouncer

Azealia Banks appeared in a New York court yesterday (March 7) following calls for an arrest warrant.

The singer missed her court date relating to her 2015 arrest for biting a female bouncer’s breast, the day before (March 6).

According to her lawyer John Vafa, the singer appeared in court and the judge has now set aside a warrant for her arrest.

He told Pitchfork: “The Court retracted the warrant. Azealia appeared immediately after she returned to New York.”

But Judge Kathryn Paek blasted the singer for missing her court date after she apologised for being “tardy”.

”Not tardy! You missed your court date, your case is on for hearing and trial, and you did not appear. Do you understand the difference?” the judge snapped back according to the New York Post before the singer replied that she did.

The singer’s lawyer had previously issued a statement, explaining that Banks was in France for Paris Fashion Week and got her dates mixed up.

The statement added: “She was in France for Fashion week due to meetings and other social gatherings and was not able to arrange her flight in time to appear today. She apologises and will apologise in person to the Court for missing her scheduled hearing. In addition, she attempted to appear via a New York Attorney and through a close family member. Ms. Banks will go to the department to remedy the situation as soon as possible. Again, she apologises for the inconvenience that may have caused the Department.”

Banks was arrested in New York in December 2015 after allegedly punching a female security guard outside a nightclub and “biting her in the boob”.

It was claimed that Banks was “screaming at the top of her lungs, cursing” after being thrown out of an invite-only party. She was accused of spitting in a female bouncer’s face and biting her on the breast, “almost breaking her shirt” and “caus[ing] swelling and redness”.

Banks was charged with a misdemeanor of third-degree assault, attempted assault, disorderly conduct and harassment violations.

The singer has recently made headlines for criticising Lana Del Rey for promoting anti-Trump witchcraft, leaking Rihanna’s phone number as the pair argued about Trump’s Muslim ban and revealing that she sacrifices chickens in her closet.