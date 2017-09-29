"You’ve showed nothing but strength and perseverance from day one."

The rapper Azealia Banks has apologised to Nicki Minaj, ending their long-standing feud.

The rappers both attended Laguardia High School, where their disagreement is thought to have stemmed.

Banks was offered the chance to join Minaj on tour in 2012, but turned down the offer to finish her debut album, ‘Broke With Expensive Taste’. Minaj then subtweeted the message “#ManTheseBitchesDelirious”, which many thought was directed towards Banks. Banks responded by writing a tweet addressing Minaj, asking, “Did you mean… “delusional?”, and suggested she use “proper grammar” when “insulting others”. The argument is also thought of have been raised earlier this year when Banks announced she was working with Safaree Samuels, Minaj’s former partner.

However, in a set of screenshots yesterday showing private messages between Banks and Minaj, the former makes a sincere apology for her behaviour, saying, “I want to apologize for whatever catty shit I’ve said to and or about you in the past.”

She then goes on to praise Nicki for being an inspirational figure to her in the industry. “I really do enjoy your artistry and think you’re so intelligent and clever. You have a really brilliant art mind and often times remind me a lot of myself.”

Banks adds, “Now that I’m growing up I’m realizing a lot about what it means to be a strong woman and you’ve showed nothing but strength and perseverance from day one.”

She also addresses the Safaree collaboration controversy, saying the move was not “out of spite”, but “because of the never ending pressure the industry puts on us rap girls to be A+”.

Not gonna lie, I cried a bit when she responded. ❤️❤️❤️❤️ @nickiminaj #laguardiahighschool #femalerapforthemotherfuckingwin A post shared by Azealia Banks (@azealiabanks) on Sep 28, 2017 at 9:55pm PDT

“Inside of all of us there’s a little black girl who cries and the last thing I want to see is that little black girl cry.”

In the post, Banks admits that she “cried a bit” when she read Nicki’s response, which read, “You’re very talented & very smart. Focus on what really matters from now on”.

A few hours before posting the screenshots, Azealia Banks wrote a lengthy Instagram post celebrating Minaj’s career. “If ANYONE is going to be heralded as the face of female rap for this generation it’s Nicki,” she wrote.

Azealia Banks has had many high-profile disagreements with other artists in the past, her most latest being with ‘Bodak Yellow’ rapper Cardi B. However, in July she made a similar apology to Iggy Azalea, with the pair ending their well-documented and public beef in order to collaborate together.