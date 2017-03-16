Azealia Banks ordered to undergo anger management after pleading guilty over boob-biting case

Rapper was previously slammed for missing her court date

Azealia Banks has been ordered to take part in an anger management programme after pleading guilty to a 2015 arrest for biting a female bouncer’s breast.

The rapper was arrested in New York after allegedly punching a female security guard outside a nightclub and “biting her on the boob”.

It was claimed that Banks was “screaming at the top of her lungs, cursing” after being thrown out of an invite-only party. She was accused of spitting in a female bouncer’s face and biting her on the breast, “almost breaking her shirt” and “caus[ing] swelling and redness”. Banks was charged with a misdemeanor of third-degree assault, attempted assault, disorderly conduct and harassment violations.

The case was set to go to court today (March 16) but instead she pleaded guilty to third-degree assault in exchange for a deferred no-jail sentence.

The bargain requires that the rapper completes an anger management programme and avoids further trouble with the law, among other stipulations.

If she violates the terms, she could face jail time of up to one year, reports Page Six.

Earlier this month, a New York judge issued a warrant for Banks’ arrest after she missed her initial court appearance.

When she did eventually make an appearance the judge blasted the singer for missing her court date after she apologised for being “tardy”.

”Not tardy! You missed your court date, your case is on for hearing and trial, and you did not appear. Do you understand the difference?” the judge snapped back before the singer replied that she did.

The singer’s lawyer had previously issued a statement, explaining that Banks was in France for Paris Fashion Week and got her dates mixed up.

The statement added: “She was in France for Fashion week due to meetings and other social gatherings and was not able to arrange her flight in time to appear today. She apologises and will apologise in person to the Court for missing her scheduled hearing. In addition, she attempted to appear via a New York Attorney and through a close family member. Ms. Banks will go to the department to remedy the situation as soon as possible. Again, she apologises for the inconvenience that may have caused the Department.”