Azealia Banks and Rihanna leak each other’s phone numbers in row over Donald Trump’s Muslim ban

Their feud continues

Azealia Banks and Rihana‘s feud over Donald Trump’s ban on citizens of certain Muslim countries from being allowed to enter the US resulted in the pair appearing to leak each other’s phone numbers online.

After the new President put a four-month hold on allowing anyone into the United States who is from Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Iran, Somalia and Libya, Rihanna then spoke out – Tweeting to her followers: “Disgusted! The news is devastating! America is being ruined right before our eyes! What an immoral pig you have to be to implement such BS!!”

However, outraged Trump supporter Banks then hit back with: “You don’t get to show up in another man’s country, kill his young, his wives, ruin his home and think a peace talk Is going to be the end of it. ITS NOT. There’s absolutely no way to end this war but to finish it ourselves. It’s TERRIBLE, do I agree with it, NO, do I personally like what’s happening, NO! But I can say that as an American who enjoys her safety and overall ability to maintain a certain level of ignorance… I am 100% shook about open borders and would be reallllllllllllly scared for my self and my family if any parts of that war began to become real on this soil.”

She added: “As far as Rihanna (who isn’t a citizen, and can’t vote) and all the rest of the celebrities who are using their influence to stir the public, you lot really REALLY need to shut up and sit down.”

Rihanna then hit back at Banks with an Instagram post, before she retaliated by posting a photo that appeared to reveal RiRi’s phone number, along with the caption ‘BOMBS AWAY’. She then did the same by sharing images of texts in which Banks claimed that Rihanna was a drug and sex addict, showing her phone number too. Both messages have since been deleted and the numbers disconnected, reports The Sun.

Rihanna meanwhile, continues to post messages in opposition to Donald Trump: