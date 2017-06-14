Azealia Banks sued for $130,000 over unpaid credit card bills

Papers were filed by City National Bank in Manhattan Supreme Court on Tuesday (June 13)

Azealia Banks has reportedly been sued for unpaid credit card bills.

According to reports, the rapper/singer was sued on Tuesday (June 13) for failing to pay over $130,000 (£115,000).

It is alleged in papers filed by City National Bank in Manhattan Supreme Court that Banks has taken out three lines of credit – totalling at $78,827, $7,981 and $50,228 – since 2012.

In March, Banks missed a court appearance relating to her 2015 arrest for biting a female bouncer’s breast.

Banks was arrested in New York in December 2015 after allegedly punching a female security guard outside a nightclub and “biting her in the boob”. It was claimed that Banks was “screaming at the top of her lungs, cursing” after being thrown out of an invite-only party. She was accused of spitting in a female bouncer’s face and biting her on the breast, “almost breaking her shirt” and “caus[ing] swelling and redness”. Banks was charged with a misdemeanor of third-degree assault, attempted assault, disorderly conduct and harassment violations.

The singer has also recently made headlines for criticising Lana Del Rey for promoting anti-Trump witchcraft, leaking Rihanna’s phone number as the pair argued about Trump’s Muslim ban and revealing that she sacrifices chickens in her closet.

Banks spoke about her controversial behaviour in a 2015 interview, saying: “I’m not here to be your idol because I’m probably going to do some fucked up shit. I’m probably going to fuck some old-ass white man, and you’re going to be like ‘What the fuck is going on?'”