Azealia Banks criticises Women’s March and calls feminism ‘dangerous’

Rapper described herself as 'fucking proud as fuck' after Trump's US election win

Azealia Banks has criticised the Women’s March that took place in Washington DC and around the world at the weekend.

The protests saw an estimated 2.9 million activists take to the streets of cities across the United States and around the world, such as in London and Barcelona, as part of an international day of action against Trump’s administration.

Responding to the event, Banks took to Instagram to claim that the country is “having one big anxiety attack” and “needs to chill”.

“Why do women fall for these white feminist tricks all the time?” Banks questioned. “Now that some white dude has taken office who simply said something silly about grabbing a pussy, they want to march in the streets under the guise of ‘standing up for human freedoms.'”

“Where the fuck were they when black folk were getting shot down every day last year?? Why weren’t they standing up for human freedoms then?”

Banks went on to criticise feminism as a whole, saying: “Feminism is dangerous in general because it’s so deeply rooted in comparing women to men. The feminist conversation ALWAYS GOES BACK TO MEN. It’s truly annoying!! The conversation needs to be an intra-feminine one!!! How do women feel in relation to EACH OTHER aka womanism. Man and Woman are not equal and they never will be because we’re not supposed to!! Feminism needs to spend much more time talking to itself in the mirror than ‘sticking it to the man’.”

The rapper described herself as “fucking proud as fuck” after Trump’s US election win last November.

