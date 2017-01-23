Azealia Banks criticises Women’s March and calls feminism ‘dangerous’

Luke Morgan Britton

Rapper described herself as 'fucking proud as fuck' after Trump's US election win

Azealia Banks has criticised the Women’s March that took place in Washington DC and around the world at the weekend.

The protests saw an estimated 2.9 million activists take to the streets of cities across the United States and around the world, such as in London and Barcelona, as part of an international day of action against Trump’s administration.

Responding to the event, Banks took to Instagram to claim that the country is “having one big anxiety attack” and “needs to chill”.

“Why do women fall for these white feminist tricks all the time?” Banks questioned. “Now that some white dude has taken office who simply said something silly about grabbing a pussy, they want to march in the streets under the guise of ‘standing up for human freedoms.'”

“Where the fuck were they when black folk were getting shot down every day last year?? Why weren’t they standing up for human freedoms then?”

Banks went on to criticise feminism as a whole, saying: “Feminism is dangerous in general because it’s so deeply rooted in comparing women to men. The feminist conversation ALWAYS GOES BACK TO MEN. It’s truly annoying!! The conversation needs to be an intra-feminine one!!! How do women feel in relation to EACH OTHER aka womanism. Man and Woman are not equal and they never will be because we’re not supposed to!! Feminism needs to spend much more time talking to itself in the mirror than ‘sticking it to the man’.”

Intersectional feminism only exists in our heads lol. The proof is in the pudding. Feminism only cares about and fights for white women. Feminism is basically white women protecting each other and keeping all other women out. Look at the numbers for that march, look how much power and strength white women have when they join together. White women could save the entire world if they TRULY wanted to but they don't. If Taylor swift said to vogue and told them to give equal opportunity to girls who don't fit the privileged white girl image what do you think would happen? DIVERSITY. If white women were on the front of americas race issue and actively worked to level the playing field – racism would be gone. That's is how much social power white women TRULY have. We don't have true diversity and transparency amongst women as a cornerstone of mainstream feminism because white women don't want it !! They like their power and want to keep it. It's dangerous to involve yourself and consume all these blanket statements about what women need deserve and want because the list of grievances doesn't TRULY represent all women. What a lot of mainstream feminism stands for is dangerous because you have these very privileged and entitled white women speaking on be half of all women and it shouldn't be.

The rapper described herself as “fucking proud as fuck” after Trump’s US election win last November.

Azealia Banks also recently made headlines after claiming that she sacrifices chickens in her closet.