Watch Aziz Ansari discuss and rate his favourite Kanye West albums

The 'Master of None' actor also reeled off his favourite memory of hanging out with the rapper in a quick-fire Q&A segment

Aziz Ansari has revealed his personal ranking of Kanye West‘s best albums in a new interview.

The Parks & Recreation and Master of None actor has a long association with West, with a memorable highlight of the former’s admiration for the latter coming last year when Ansari released an ‘unofficial official’ video for West’s song ‘Famous’.

In a new interview with Vogue, Ansari has revealed his favourite albums of West’s in a quickfire video segment. The comedian opts for a tie between West’s 2011 collaboration with Jay Z (‘Watch The Throne’) and the 2010 album ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’.

In the segment, Ansari also recalls his “best memory of hanging out with Kanye”. Watch the interview below, with the Kanye questions coming at the 5:20 mark.

Ansari is currently gearing up for the release of the second season of his critically-acclaimed Netflix show, Master of None.

The comedy-drama stars Ansari as Dev, a 30-year-old actor trying to navigate life in New York City. The second trailer for the new season was released last month, with the synopsis reading: “After traveling abroad, Dev returns to New York to take on challenges in his personal and family life, a new career opportunity, and a complex, developing relationship with someone very meaningful to him.”