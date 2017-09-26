B.o.B is raising money for satellites to prove that the Earth is flat

'Flat Earth Bob' is a man on a mission...

B.o.B. has launched a crowdfunding page to raise money for satellites that will be sent into space to show him the curve of the Earth.

The rapper, real name Bobby Ray Simons, is a vocal flat-earther and previously clashed with renowned physicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson on Twitter in 2016 after sharing a photo to support his unusual belief.

Now, he’s gone one step further and launched a GoFundMe page to raise money for satellites that will be sent into space to show him the curve of the Earth and disprove his beliefs.

In a brief video posted on the page, he says: “What’s up y’all, it’s Flat Earth Bob here. I’m starting this GoFundMe because I would like to send one, if not multiple satellites as far into space as I can, or into orbit as I can, to find the curve. I’m looking for the curve.”

The campaign was seemingly launched after the rapper spotted the idea on Twitter.

“I want to see a reality show where people who think the earth is flat try to find the edge”, Twitter user John Binning wrote.

Tim Pastoor replied: “They’re always asking for an experiment they can do from home, so here’s one: Crowdfund a satellite and go look for the edge.”

But it wasn’t long before their idea was spotted by the rapper.

“Actually that’s a great idea”, he enthused.

So far, the page has raised $596 out of a $200k target.

One backer wrote on the page: “Here’s $5 to prove yourself wrong.”

But others were more forthcoming, with another backer pledging $250 for the campaign.

Another wrote: “To the truth, stay woke.”