T-Rex's 'Debora' was reportedly used without permission

Marc Bolan’s son is suing the makers of ‘Baby Driver‘ for using a T-Rex song in the hit movie’s soundtrack.

‘Baby Driver’ has received many plaudits for its acclaimed soundtrack – featuring the likes of Queen, Beck, The Beach Boys and Blur, as well as T-Rex’s classic single ‘Debora’.

However, now Bolan’s son Rolan Feld, has filed a lawsuit against Sony Pictures Entertainment and others over the use of the track. Filing for copyright infringement, his team claim Sony “failed to obtain — or even seek — the permission of Feld.”

Debora – Take 2 Debora – Take 2, a song by T. Rex on Spotify

“In the six weeks since Feld brought this infringement to Defendant Sony’s attention, Defendants have done little more than point fingers at one another — and they have neither apologized nor offered to pay Feld a reasonable license fee,” the suit reads.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

“Plaintiff only learned about the use of the Composition in the Film when a representative of Sony Music contacted Plaintiff’s counsel requesting a license to include the Composition in the Film’s soundtrack. In other words, at least one division of Sony had no trouble determining Plaintiff was the rightful owner of the U.S. copyright in the composition.”

Baby Driver follows a music-obsessed getaway driver, who times his bank robbery escapes to an eclectic selection of songs. The Hot Fuzz director’s editing talents find him meticulously syncing up scenes from the film with key moments in each track.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages. Sony are yet to respond to the claims.