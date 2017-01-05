Babymetal to support Red Hot Chili Peppers on US tour

Japanese metal troupe finished a stint supporting the Chilis on their UK arena tour in December

Babymetal have been announced as Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ support act for select dates of their US tour.

The Japanese metal troupe finished a stint supporting the Chilis on their UK arena tour in December, with their last London gig seeing drummer Chad Smith joining them on stage (watch footage beneath).

Already set to support Guns N’ Roses in Japan later this month, it’s now been confirmed that Babymetal will open for Red Hot Chili Peppers at their gigs in Washington DC, Atlanta, Raleigh, Charlotte, Columbia, Little Rock, Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa, Miami during April.

Red Hot Chili Peppers kick off their North American tour tonight (January 5) in San Antonio. It runs until June.

Speaking to NME recently about their UK RHCP support slot, Babymetal described it as a “great honour”.

“It didn’t really sink in for me when I first heard that we would be supporting RHCP,” Su-Metal told NME. “But when I heard people around us commenting on how incredible it is to be on tour with such a celebrated band, that’s when it finally sunk in and realised what a remarkable honour it is to tour with RHCP.”

Yuimetal continued: “We met them during Fuji Rock. Words cannot explain how surprised we were when we returned to the side of the stage and saw them checking out our performance.”

