Backstreet Boys want to work with Diplo and The Chainsmokers on their new album

The '90s boy band are making plans for their 10th studio album

Backstreet Boys are looking to work with the likes of Diplo and The Chainsmokers on their upcoming new album.

The group last released a studio record in 2013 with ‘In A World Like This’ and recently released a collaboration with Florida Georgia Line called ‘God, Your Mama, and Me’.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, member AJ McLean discussed their aims for some high profile guests on what will be their 10th album. “We’re reaching out to people who we were always inspired by or who may have been fans and we didn’t even know,” he said. “We’ve all made friends with different people.”

He then disclosed exactly who they were hitting up for potential collaborations. “Nick’s been talking to Steve Aoki,” he said. “Howie talked to Zedd, who’s been a big, big fan [and] Diplo, we’ve also talked to.

“We’ve also done stuff with The Chainsmokers, and those guys are amazing and out in Vegas with a residency as well, so who knows.”

Last year, the boy band spoke about against Donald Trump after he used their music as part of his US Presidential campaign.

Trump used many unauthorised songs ahead of last year’s election and was denounced by Neil Young, The White Stripes, Queen and Christine And The Queens by doing so. Other musicians to ban their music from being used by Trump include Adele, The Rolling Stones, Aerosmith and R.E.M.

The Daily Beast reports that Trump played Backstreet Boys hit ‘I Want It That Way’ “multiple times” during a rally in Florida in October.

Following the news, a publicist for the group told Daily Beast: “[The Backstreet Boys] did not approve this and we are not associated with the Trump camp”.