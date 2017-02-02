Bad Brains frontman to undergo brain surgery

HR suffers from a rare neurobiological disorder

Bad Brains frontman Paul “H.R” Hudson has announced that he will undergo brain surgery later this month (February), having been diagnosed with a rare neurobiological disorder last year.

The condition, known as SUNCT (Short-lasting unilateral neuralgiform headache with conjunctival injection and tearing), causes the musician to suffer from extreme headaches, often at a moments notice. A GoFundMe page was launched last year to help pay for his medical bills.

Loudwire now reports that Hudson has revealed that he will undergo brain surgery on February 21. He hopes the procedure will improve his condition.

“[My wife] took me to the hospital so I would learn about what was going on in my head, because I was experiencing bad headaches at the time,” he said. “And the doctor came to me and he said we’re going to have a surgery.”

So far, Hudson says he has been managing his condition with a “cocktail of pharmaceuticals”, adding: “I’ve been dealing with spiralina, wheatgrass, goldenseal and Vitamin A, D and C. I did experience some improvement with these”.

On his GoFundMe page last year, Hudson’s wife Lori wrote: “There is no known cure and no reliable medical treatment. To give you an idea of what he’s dealing with, cluster headaches are nicknamed ‘Suicide Syndrome.’”

“The headaches come randomly, with no warning, at all hours of the day and night; but for him, they are much worse at night. The intensity of the nighttime headaches is so great that he yells, cries out, groans, and sobs — repeatedly, every few minutes, for most of the night.

“He can’t work. He has no quality of life. If you call him and ask how he is, he will say, ‘Everything’s okay,’ because that’s just how he is. But everything is not okay.”