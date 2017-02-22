Bad Brains frontman health update issued after he undergoes brain surgery

HR suffers from a rare neurobiological disorder

Bad Brains frontman Paul “H.R” Hudson is recovering after undergoing brain surgery yesterday (February 21), having been diagnosed with a rare neurobiological disorder last year.

The condition, known as SUNCT (Short-lasting unilateral neuralgiform headache with conjunctival injection and tearing), causes the musician to suffer from extreme headaches, often at a moments notice. A GoFundMe page was launched last year to help pay for his medical bills.

As Pitchfork reports, Hudson’s wife Lori Carns Hudson has issued an update, writing on Facebook: “Thank you for your many, many prayers! Surgery went well and he looks good. Now the recovery begins.”

She went on to add: “We certainly have cause for celebration. However, it may take some time to see if H.R.’s surgery was successful in relieving the headaches.” More updates can be found here.

On his GoFundMe page last year, Hudson’s wife Lori wrote: “There is no known cure and no reliable medical treatment. To give you an idea of what he’s dealing with, cluster headaches are nicknamed ‘Suicide Syndrome.’”

“The headaches come randomly, with no warning, at all hours of the day and night; but for him, they are much worse at night. The intensity of the nighttime headaches is so great that he yells, cries out, groans, and sobs — repeatedly, every few minutes, for most of the night.

“He can’t work. He has no quality of life. If you call him and ask how he is, he will say, ‘Everything’s okay,’ because that’s just how he is. But everything is not okay.”