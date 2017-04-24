Bananarama to reunite for UK tour

The original trio are set to perform together for the first time since the 1988 BRIT Awards

Bananarama are set to reunite for a new UK tour.

The pop group, who first formed in 1979, have never formally split up, but they did lose original member Siobhan Fahey after she departed in acrimonious circumstances in 1989. After Jacquie O’Sullivan briefly replaced Fahey, original members Sara Dallin and Keren Westwood carried on as a duo from 1991 onwards.

Fahey is now set to reunite with Dallin and Woodward for a new UK tour, completing the original line-up. Speaking to The Sun, Dallin explained: “We first had a chat about it over Christmas and before we knew it the whole thing snowballed. Keren and I called Siobhan to chat about it and things went from there.”

Fahey said that she needed time at first to process the idea of rejoining the group.

“I didn’t say ‘yes’ immediately,” she explained. “I was in complete shock but my heart felt a sense of absolute joy and I just felt it was the right time in my life. Emotionally it felt like something I needed to revisit, to go back to my roots and that time with my best friends. We’re going to go back and celebrate that extraordinary life we led together in our twenties.”

Rather than recording new material, Westwood said that the reunion will be “a celebration of the years we were together.”

The exact tour dates have yet to be revealed – though it will take place in November – but tickets for the Bananarama reunion tour will go on sale on Wednesday here.