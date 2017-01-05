Band who denied they were playing Coachella now change their minds

New York City hardcore band Show Me The Body initially refused festival's offer

New York City hardcore band Show Me The Body have changed their minds after insisting that they were not playing Coachella Festival 2017 despite being announced as part of the line-up.

The festival’s line-up announcement earlier this week claimed that the Queens-based band would take to the stage on both Sundays of Coachella 2017. Their name also appeared on the event’s official poster which appears below.

However, the band later told fans on Twitter that they actually turned down an offer to perform at the massive festival in California this April. They wrote: “UPDATE: We never agreed to play Coachella. We were offered but we said no. Hopefully @goldenvoice and @coachella will not exploit our name. OR GIVE US ALL THE MONEY.”

Now Show Me The Body appear to have had a change of heart, tweeting that “Coachella amended their offer” and that they “will play on day three at 4pm for 25 minutes.” The band also announced two shows in Los Angeles prior to the festival, one in support of homeless LGBT youth and another “in support of California climate advocacy efforts.” They have said that the “money we get from playing [Coachella] will be donated towards these efforts”.

The line-up for Coachella Festival 2017 was announced earlier this week (January 2). The US festival will run for two weekends at Empire Polo Field in Indio, California from April 14-16 and April 21-23. Tickets are on sale now – find out how to apply here.

Now in its 18th year, the 2017 leg will be headlined by Radiohead, Beyoncé, and Kendrick Lamar. Check out the full line-up here.

See more: Stunning portraits of stars backstage at Coachella 2016

Last year, Coachella was headlined by LCD Soundsystem, Guns N’ Roses and Calvin Harris.

Watch Kasabian at Coachella 2012 below: