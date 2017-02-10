Bands 4 Refugees supergroup including Charli XCX, Pixie Geldof, Years & Years, Peace and more to perform at the VO5 NME Awards 2017

The group will perform some iconic covers in aid of charity Help Refugees

The Bands 4 Refugees supergroup are the final performers to be confirmed to appear at the VO5 NME Awards 2017.

Formed in late 2016 by Wolf Alice and Help Refugees, the collective will perform covers of famous songs at the ceremony in order to raise awareness and funds for the ongoing work of the grass roots organisation and charity.

The group on the night will include stars such as Charli XCX, Pixie Geldof, Marika Hackman and members from Years & Years, Swim Deep, Black Honey, Slaves, Circa Waves and Peace.

The VO5 NME Awards 2017 will also be streamed exclusively on Facebook Live. Fans will able to watch all the performances and action as it happens by visiting NME’s official Facebook page. During Bands4Refugee’s performance viewers will be encouraged to donate to Help Refugees by texting REFU to 70700. All texts will gift £5 to the charity.

NME will also be donating a proportion of revenue made from the sales of products from NME Merch’s ‘VO5 NME Awards 2017 Winners Collection’, which will be made live after the ceremony has ended on the night, for a limited period of time.

Speaking of Bands 4 Refugees performing at the VO5 NME Awards, NME editor-in-chief Mike Williams says: “It’s important in times like these to fight negativity with positivity. Which is why we’re incredibly proud to give a platform to Bands 4 Refugees as they raise money for the amazing work being done by the truly inspirational charity Help Refugees. Tune in on the night to watch, donate what you can to the cause and – as their T-shirts say – Choose Love.”

Peace frontman Harry Koisser, who organised the group for the performance, says: “We got involved with help refugees in 2015. Josie [Naughton, Help Refugees] has been doing relentless, incredible work & I’m so so so happy that so many people came together to make this happen. I hope that as well as raising funds we can inspire more artists to get involved with the charity this year and turn the heat up in 2017”

Help Refugees was founded in 2015 with the aim of helping the 65.3 million people who are currently seeking asylum or displaced from their homes. Since forming, the organisation have visited refugee camps in Europe to help some of those in need.

They aim to provide everyone with basic essentials such as food, water, warm clothing and shelter. The organisation also seeks to help the most vulnerable people affected by the refugee crisis, including women and children, and to empower refugees through job training and education programmes and sustainable housing projects.

Bands4Refugees join other previously confirmed performers on the night including Bastille, Dua Lipa and Outstanding Contribution To Music recipient Wiley. Pet Shop Boys will close the night with a career-spanning performance after picking up the Godlike Genius award.

The VO5 NME Awards 2017 will take place on February 15 at London’s O2 Academy Brixton. You could be there to watch all of the performances and rub shoulders with your favourite artists – the last remaining tickets are available now from here.

Beyoncé has the most nominations with five nods, including Best Album supported by HMV, Hero Of The Year, Music Moment Of The Year, Best International Female supported by VO5 and Best Video for ‘Formation’.

The 1975, Skepta, Bastille and Christine And The Queens have all gained four nominations apiece, while Wolf Alice, Adele and Kanye West are up for three each.